Market cap of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] reaches 3.83M – now what?

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [NASDAQ: WNW] jumped around 0.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.33 at the close of the session, up 31.68%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Meiwu Technology Co., Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

As a result, a previously scheduled hearing with the NASDAQ Hearing Panel has been deemed moot and will not be held. Meiwu’s ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 417.46K shares, WNW reached a trading volume of 55639466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.34. With this latest performance, WNW shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2210, while it was recorded at 1.0668 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6324 for the last 200 days.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.57.

Insider trade positions for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]

The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.