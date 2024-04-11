Market cap of Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] reaches 7.30M – now what?

Infobird Co Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] gained 31.96% on the last trading session, reaching $5.45 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Delay in Effective Date of Reverse Split to March 4,2024.

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions, today announced that the Company is amending the effective date for its reverse stock split to Monday March 4, 2024 to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens, due to an unanticipated delay in obtaining necessary regulatory clearances.

Previously, the Company had planned for its reverse split to become effective after the close of business on Monday, February 26, 2024, and had expected the ordinary shares to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opened the following day, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 542.58K shares, IFBD reached a trading volume of 20572105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFBD shares is $9976.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co Ltd is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07.

Trading performance analysis for IFBD stock

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.39. With this latest performance, IFBD shares dropped by -12.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 4.21 for the last single week of trading, and 38.63 for the last 200 days.

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Infobird Co Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]

