Market Analysts see Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [NYSE: REXR] plunged by -$1.48 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $47.89. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 4:02 PM that Rexford Industrial Receives Green Lease Leader Platinum Recognition.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, has received the 2024 Green Lease Leader Platinum recognition, the highest distinction announced by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance at the Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit. Green Lease Leaders recognizes landlords and tenants who set national Green Lease standards that foster collaborative action on energy efficiency and sustainability.

Rexford Industrial received the Green Lease Leader Platinum designation in recognition of the Company’s collaborative tenant sustainability engagement, validated science-based targets and high green building standards dictated by Rexford’s ESGi focus. The Company was acknowledged for its commitment to sustainable buildings and leasing by working with tenants to collect and share utility data, improve resource efficiency and mitigate climate-related risks.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stock has also loss -1.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REXR stock has declined by -14.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.11% and lost -14.63% year-on date.

The market cap for REXR stock reached $11.12 billion, with 232.27 million shares outstanding and 231.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, REXR reached a trading volume of 3681842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $58.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $61, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on REXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 69.10.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, REXR shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.97 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.45, while it was recorded at 48.66 for the last single week of trading, and 51.46 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc go to 10.00%.

The top three institutional holders of REXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in REXR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in REXR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.