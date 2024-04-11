Market Analysts see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.56 at the close of the session, up 1.30%. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted six newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 110,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on March 28, 2024, as inducements material to such employee entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $1.83 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Akebia. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of Akebia’s inducement award program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 5371705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AKBA stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68.

How has AKBA stock performed recently?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6312, while it was recorded at 1.5260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2983 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

Insider trade positions for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

