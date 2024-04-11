KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] Is Currently -1.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KKR & Co. Inc [NYSE: KKR] loss -1.26% or -1.26 points to close at $99.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3808274 shares. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Guesty Raises $130M to Accelerate Global Expansion.

– Global investment firm KKR leading Series F funding round, with participation from Inovia Capital- Investment to drive continued global expansion through both acquisitions and organic growth, including broadening the enterprise-level offering to accommodate medium-term rentals, corporate housing, and fully-serviced stays.

Guesty, the leading property management software platform for the short-term rental (“STR”) and hospitality industry, today announced a $130M Series F funding round led by leading global investment firm KKR. Inovia Capital, together with existing investors Apax, BDT & MSD Partners and Sixth Street, also joined the round, extending their support following Guesty’s significant expansion and sustained growth. This new round of funding will support continued development of Guesty’s best-in-class enterprise-level platform for property managers and drive market consolidation to grow the company’s global footprint. Stephen Shanley, Partner at KKR and Head of Tech Growth in Europe; Lauriane Requena, Principal at KKR Tech Growth, and Dennis Kavelman, Inovia Capital Partner, join Guesty’s Board of Directors following this investment.

The daily chart for KKR points out that the company has recorded 60.73% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 3808274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $112.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $91 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for KKR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.60.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.72, while it was recorded at 100.01 for the last single week of trading, and 73.87 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KKR & Co. Inc posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc go to 26.12%.

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.