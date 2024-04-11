KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Sprinklr Inc [CXM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sprinklr Inc [NYSE: CXM] slipped around -0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.84 at the close of the session, down -2.55%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, CXM reached a trading volume of 2938809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sprinklr Inc [CXM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $16.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Sprinklr Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXM in the course of the last twelve months was 63.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.89.

How has CXM stock performed recently?

Sprinklr Inc [CXM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, CXM shares dropped by -12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for Sprinklr Inc [CXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.83, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 13.55 for the last 200 days.

Sprinklr Inc [CXM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sprinklr Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

Earnings analysis for Sprinklr Inc [CXM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprinklr Inc go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sprinklr Inc [CXM]

The top three institutional holders of CXM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CXM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CXM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.