Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Stock trading around $65.41 per share: What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.17%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:45 AM that JOHNSON CONTROLS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock, payable on April 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2024. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

About Johnson ControlsAt Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Over the last 12 months, JCI stock rose by 16.06%. The one-year Johnson Controls International plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.73. The average equity rating for JCI stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.58 billion, with 680.37 million shares outstanding and 675.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, JCI stock reached a trading volume of 3992528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $66.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on JCI stock. On January 31, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 65 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.69 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.24, while it was recorded at 65.10 for the last single week of trading, and 58.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

JCI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 11.65%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.