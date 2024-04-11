GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell -25.57% so far this year. What now?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.63. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:30 PM that GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) will hold its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and current business initiatives. These financial results will be released on Friday, April 26, 2024 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

The conference call dial-in number is +1 (800) 717-1738 toll-free in North America or +1 (289) 514-5100 for overseas calls, conference ID: 46406. Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/43I9m9e. Archived replays of the conference call and webcast will be made available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

GrafTech International Ltd. stock has also gained 6.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EAF stock has declined by -13.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.72% and lost -25.57% year-on date.

The market cap for EAF stock reached $418.63 million, with 256.83 million shares outstanding and 193.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, EAF reached a trading volume of 5366851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $10 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on EAF stock. On June 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EAF shares from 9 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 29.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4922, while it was recorded at 1.5300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8648 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 3.54.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GrafTech International Ltd. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

