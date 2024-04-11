Gen Digital Inc [GEN] Stock trading around $22.34 per share: What’s Next?

Gen Digital Inc [NASDAQ: GEN] loss -1.41% or -0.32 points to close at $22.34 with a heavy trading volume of 4366741 shares. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Gen Brands Norton, Avast, AVG and Avira Earn 16 Award Recognitions Across Third-Party Testing Institutions AV-Comparatives and AV Test.

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, today announced that independent testing institutions AV-Comparatives and AV-Test have recognized multiple products across Gen brands: Norton, Avast, AVG and Avira.

As part of the testing process, cybersecurity products undergo systematic evaluations that assess real-world protection, malware protection as well as overall performance. The recognition from these independent testing labs across four of Gen’s leading brands demonstrates the company’s best-in-class technology driven with leading machine learning and AI capabilities.

The daily chart for GEN points out that the company has recorded 28.98% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, GEN reached to a volume of 4366741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gen Digital Inc [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $27.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Gen Digital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on GEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for GEN stock

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.83, while it was recorded at 22.29 for the last single week of trading, and 20.50 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gen Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gen Digital Inc posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc go to 11.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gen Digital Inc [GEN]

