Gamestop Corporation [GME] Is Currently -1.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gamestop Corporation [NYSE: GME] price plunged by -1.45 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 4:05 PM that GameStop Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

The one-year GME stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.63. The average equity rating for GME stock is currently 4.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gamestop Corporation [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $9.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Gamestop Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Gamestop Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On March 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 16 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamestop Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

GME Stock Performance Analysis:

Gamestop Corporation [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -24.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.58 for Gamestop Corporation [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.76, while it was recorded at 11.09 for the last single week of trading, and 16.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gamestop Corporation Fundamentals:

Gamestop Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.44 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

GME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gamestop Corporation posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

Gamestop Corporation [GME] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.