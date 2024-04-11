For Leslies Inc [LESL], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] closed the trading session at $4.72. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s Appoints Benjamin Lindquist Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Lindquist has been an integral member of Leslie’s legal department since joining the Company in 2013. He has served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Leslie’s, including most recently as Vice President & Associate General Counsel. Mr. Lindquist holds a JD from the University of San Diego School of Law and a B.S. in Finance and Information Systems from the University of Utah.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.69 percent and weekly performance of -16.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -39.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, LESL reached to a volume of 6434787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslies Inc [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $7.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Leslies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LESL stock. On July 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for LESL shares from 16 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslies Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslies Inc [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.61. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -39.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.46 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Leslies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslies Inc [LESL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leslies Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslies Inc go to 9.70%.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: Institutional Ownership

