Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Revenue clocked in at $12.70 billion, up 0.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] loss -4.40% on the last trading session, reaching $34.79 price per share at the time. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Fifth Third and UNC Kenan Institute Launch “Empowering American Cities” Initiative.

Program Delivers Advanced, Local Economic Insights and Trusted Advice that Positions Leaders and Business Owners for Growth.

Fifth Third (NASDAQ: FITB) today announced the launch of Empowering American Cities, the outcome of a collaborative relationship with the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Empowering American Cities delivers relevant, local economic information tailored for business leaders looking to grow their operations.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 5247084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $39.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $37, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.76.

Trading performance analysis for FITB stock

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.02, while it was recorded at 35.59 for the last single week of trading, and 29.93 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fifth Third Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FITB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.