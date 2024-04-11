Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] Stock trading around $26.39 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [NYSE: EDR] loss -0.64% or -0.17 points to close at $26.39 with a heavy trading volume of 8006734 shares. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 12:30 PM that Silver Lake to Take Endeavor Private.

Endeavor Stockholders to Receive $27.50 Per Share in Cash, a 55% Premium Value to Unaffected Share Price.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Special Committee of Endeavor’s Independent Directors Unanimously Recommended Approval of Transaction.

The daily chart for EDR points out that the company has recorded 28.67% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, EDR reached to a volume of 8006734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $28.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on EDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 50.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

Trading performance analysis for EDR stock

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, EDR shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.87, while it was recorded at 26.44 for the last single week of trading, and 23.43 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc go to 26.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]

The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.