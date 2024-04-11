Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] moved down -2.15: Why It’s Important

Ecopetrol SA ADR [NYSE: EC] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.84. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 8:49 PM that Ecopetrol Announces Senior Management Changes.

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) announces the following senior management changes:.

Ana Milena López, submitted her voluntary resignation as Corporate Vice President of Finance and Sustainable Value effective on April 12, 2024. María Catalina Escobar Hoyos, our current Value Maximization Manager, will temporarily take over this position effective April 13, 2024, until a new candidate is appointed to fill the position.

Ecopetrol SA ADR stock has also loss -7.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EC stock has declined by -1.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.14% and gained 0.02% year-on date.

The market cap for EC stock reached $24.34 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 2.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, EC reached a trading volume of 3924211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EC shares is $12.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ecopetrol SA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Ecopetrol SA ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecopetrol SA ADR is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for EC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.50. With this latest performance, EC shares gained by 13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.53, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.71 for the last 200 days.

Ecopetrol SA ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ecopetrol SA ADR posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecopetrol SA ADR go to -5.50%.

The top three institutional holders of EC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.