EBay Inc. [EBAY] Is Currently 0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] gained 0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $52.46 price per share at the time. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that eBay, Collectors Enter into Commercial Agreement, Sign Deals for Acquisition of Goldin by eBay and Acquisition of the eBay Vault by PSA.

These deals will enhance the overall trading card hobby, bringing customer-focused innovations and opportunities to trading card enthusiasts and collectors .

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers around the world, and Collectors, parent company of PSA, the leading third party authentication and grading provider in the collectibles industry, today announced they signed definitive agreements to enter into a series of transactions that include a commercial agreement, the sale of Goldin from Collectors to eBay, and the sale of the eBay vault from eBay to PSA. The differentiated and complementary strengths of the respective companies will support more streamlined buying, selling, grading, and storage experiences for all who participate in the trading card hobby in the United States (“The Hobby”).

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 4901231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $49.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for EBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBay Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.44.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

EBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.93 for EBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.77, while it was recorded at 51.89 for the last single week of trading, and 44.13 for the last 200 days.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.44 and a Current Ratio set at 2.44.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EBay Inc. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc. go to 7.68%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EBay Inc. [EBAY]

The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.