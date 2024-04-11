Compass Inc [COMP] fell -4.26% so far this year. What now?

Compass Inc [NYSE: COMP] closed the trading session at $3.60. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Compass, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Grows Agent Count and Market Share year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter in Q4.

Expects to Be Free Cash Flow Positive for Full Year 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.26 percent and weekly performance of -1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, COMP reached to a volume of 5870594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Compass Inc [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $4.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Compass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Compass Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

COMP stock trade performance evaluation

Compass Inc [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Compass Inc [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc [COMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Compass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Compass Inc [COMP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Compass Inc posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMP.

Compass Inc [COMP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.