Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] moved down -6.10: Why It’s Important

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] closed the trading session at $1.54. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Date for 2024 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) will release 2024 first quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2024, by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number 866-424-3432 (United States callers) or +1 215-268-9862 (international callers). A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website (investor.clearchannel.com). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the “Financial Info” section of the Company’s website by 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.38 percent and weekly performance of -4.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, CCO reached to a volume of 6061411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $2.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $4 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

CCO stock trade performance evaluation

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.94. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6946, while it was recorded at 1.6240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5331 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.