China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC] is -58.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: SXTC] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -4.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.65. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Rule.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3494494 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 7.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.62%.

The market cap for SXTC stock reached $0.94 million, with 11.43 million shares outstanding and 0.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 562.66K shares, SXTC reached a trading volume of 3494494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.12.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, SXTC shares dropped by -15.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8729, while it was recorded at 1.7080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8367 for the last 200 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

The top three institutional holders of SXTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SXTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SXTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.