Carvana Co. [CVNA] Stock trading around $80.52 per share: What’s Next?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] price plunged by -3.78 percent to reach at -$3.16. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Carvana and NRG Unveil Exclusive Giveaway: Your Chance to Win the Ultimate Dream Ride, Personally Delivered by Rocket League Icon Musty.

In a continuation of their game-changing partnership, leading online auto retailer and gaming powerhouse to give away a Tesla Model 3 personally delivered by Musty to one lucky winner.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Carvana (NYSE: CNVA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, has teamed up with NRG, the premier gaming and entertainment powerhouse, to launch an electrifying new giveaway: Carvana Presents: NRG x Musty Tesla Giveaway. Starting April 10, 2024, fans will have the opportunity to enter to win a Tesla Model 3. Not only will the lucky winner score a sick ride, the vehicle will be personally delivered – Carvana style – directly to their doorstep by none other than NRG squad member and Rocket League icon Musty.

The one-year CVNA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.09. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 3.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $62.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $45 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 764.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.64, while it was recorded at 82.63 for the last single week of trading, and 47.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.16.

CVNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carvana Co. posted -1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVNA.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CVNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.