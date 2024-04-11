Carmax Inc [KMX] gain 3.34% so far this year. What now?

Carmax Inc [NYSE: KMX] closed the trading session at $79.30. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 5:00 PM that CarMax Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended February 29, 2024 before the market opens on April 11, 2024, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Enrique Mayor-Mora, executive vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 225-9448 (or (203) 518-9708 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3171396. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.34 percent and weekly performance of -5.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, KMX reached to a volume of 3557962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carmax Inc [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $81.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Carmax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Carmax Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $90, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on KMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carmax Inc is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90.

KMX stock trade performance evaluation

Carmax Inc [KMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Carmax Inc [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.55, while it was recorded at 81.54 for the last single week of trading, and 75.42 for the last 200 days.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carmax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carmax Inc [KMX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carmax Inc posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carmax Inc go to 16.50%.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.