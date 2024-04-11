BTIG Research slashes price target on DocGo Inc [DCGO] – find out why.

DocGo Inc [NASDAQ: DCGO] loss -12.99% on the last trading session, reaching $3.35 price per share at the time. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 2:13 PM that DocGo Signs Extension and Begins Planned Transition of Asylum Seeker Contract with New York City HPD.

DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, announced today the extension of its current migrant services contract with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). This extension is part of a planned transition that DocGo worked on in collaboration with NYC, demonstrating a continued partnership to ensure consistent and quality services for those in need.

Under the extension, DocGo will continue to provide contracted services to assist with the ongoing asylum seeker crisis in upstate New York as needed through the end of 2024 and will provide accelerated transition assistance to a new provider of services for sites in New York City concurrent with the expiration of the original term of its HPD contract in May.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, DCGO reached a trading volume of 4146353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DocGo Inc [DCGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCGO shares is $10.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for DocGo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for DocGo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on DCGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocGo Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for DCGO stock

DocGo Inc [DCGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.53. With this latest performance, DCGO shares dropped by -11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.38 for DocGo Inc [DCGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

DocGo Inc [DCGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DocGo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

DocGo Inc [DCGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocGo Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocGo Inc go to 31.07%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DocGo Inc [DCGO]

