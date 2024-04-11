Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Revenue clocked in at $14.95 billion, up 8.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] price plunged by -1.94 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Baxter to Host First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I215737 to pre-register for the call and receive the call information.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

The one-year BAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.5. The average equity rating for BAX stock is currently 2.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $44.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

BAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.58, while it was recorded at 42.47 for the last single week of trading, and 39.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baxter International Inc. Fundamentals:

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

BAX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baxter International Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 4.07%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.