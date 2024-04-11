Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $62

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [NYSE: BK] plunged by -$1.52 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $55.68. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM that BNY Mellon and Kyriba Announce Collaboration to Combine Short-Term Investment LiquidityDirect™ Platform with Kyriba’s Scalable SaaS Solution.

BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), the global financial services company, today announced a new collaboration of its short-term investment platform, LiquidityDirect, with Kyriba, a global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions.

This development combines Kyriba’s secure, scalable SaaS solution to BNY Mellon’s LiquidityDirect platform to enhance liquidity performance and unlock greater cash visibility. In addition, clients are provided with a seamless, holistic cash management experience that bridges operational efficiencies for self-directed cash management, payments and investments.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stock has also loss -3.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has inclined by 5.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.79% and gained 6.97% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $42.01 billion, with 759.34 million shares outstanding and 752.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 3357396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $63.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.76, while it was recorded at 56.68 for the last single week of trading, and 48.70 for the last 200 days.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp go to 10.28%.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.