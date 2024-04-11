B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Ferroglobe Plc [GSM] – find out why.

Ferroglobe Plc [NASDAQ: GSM] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 6.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.58. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Ferroglobe Appoints Carsten Larsen as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Larsen brings three decades of international experience in developing new business growth strategies, maximizing sales and profitability, and leading cross-functional teams. He has spent his entire professional career in the industrial sector, most recently having served as Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director at Agilyx ApS, a company specializing in plastic recycling technology. Prior to his role at Agilyx, Mr. Larsen spent 25 years at Dow, in roles including Commercial Director, Director New Business Development and Product Marketing Manager, where he gathered extensive knowledge of the global markets, having worked across countries including Germany, Denmark, Sweden and South Africa.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8204030 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ferroglobe Plc stands at 4.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.97%.

The market cap for GSM stock reached $1.05 billion, with 187.31 million shares outstanding and 112.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, GSM reached a trading volume of 8204030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ferroglobe Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ferroglobe Plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe Plc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

How has GSM stock performed recently?

Ferroglobe Plc [GSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.41. With this latest performance, GSM shares gained by 29.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.65 for Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ferroglobe Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ferroglobe Plc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe Plc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]

The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.