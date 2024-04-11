American Tower Corp. [AMT] moved down -5.63: Why It’s Important

American Tower Corp. [NYSE: AMT] closed the trading session at $181.96. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM that CoreSite Helps Customers Accelerate Artificial Intelligence Adoption as NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Partner.

– Delivering High-Performance, Scalable Colocation and Interconnection Solutions –.

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced that it has been certified as part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program to host scalable, high-performance infrastructure for organizations looking to capitalize on rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and other high-density applications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.71 percent and weekly performance of -5.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, AMT reached to a volume of 4134936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $231.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for American Tower Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for American Tower Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $208, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on AMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corp. is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.02.

American Tower Corp. [AMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -11.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.72 for American Tower Corp. [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.67, while it was recorded at 188.69 for the last single week of trading, and 190.19 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Tower Corp. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corp. go to 4.67%.

The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.