Albemarle Corp. [ALB] is -11.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Albemarle Corp. [NYSE: ALB] loss -1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $127.65 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 3537340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albemarle Corp. [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $144.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Albemarle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-11-24. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corp. stock. On February 09, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for ALB shares from 175 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corp. is set at 6.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.57.

Trading performance analysis for ALB stock

Albemarle Corp. [ALB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Albemarle Corp. [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.11, while it was recorded at 126.61 for the last single week of trading, and 154.21 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Albemarle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corp. go to -8.76%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Albemarle Corp. [ALB]

The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%.