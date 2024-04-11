Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL] is 25.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ADIL] gained 106.19% on the last trading session, reaching $2.33 price per share at the time. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Adial Pharmaceuticals Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Highlighting Promising Safety Data and High Patient Compliance in a Clinical Trial of AD04 as a Potential Treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder.

Findings underscore the liver safety of AD04 as compared to placebo in the prior Phase 3 clinical trial.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, ADIL reached a trading volume of 105140781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADIL shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for ADIL stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 87.90. With this latest performance, ADIL shares gained by 16.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.58 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4800, while it was recorded at 1.3900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8200 for the last 200 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADIL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]

