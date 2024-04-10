why Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $148.61

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.11%. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 1:40 PM that ‘NOTHING COMES CLOSE’ TO THE ELEVATED EXPERIENCE OF CELEBRITY CRUISES.

New brand positioning highlights unmatched vacation offerings from the perspective of guests.

Celebrity Cruises® is extending an irresistible invitation to discerning travelers: Come on board and discover a world where ‘Nothing Comes Close SM’ to the elevated experiences and unmatched offerings that await on a premium journey at sea. ‘Nothing Comes Close’, Celebrity Cruises’ new brand positioning and brand identity, is premiering globally on April 8th. The launch builds upon the recent enthusiastic reception to the introduction of Celebrity Ascent SM in late 2023 and the highly anticipated arrival of Celebrity Xcel SM in 2025.

Over the last 12 months, RCL stock rose by 117.33%. The one-year Royal Caribbean Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.38. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 1.61, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.18 billion, with 256.42 million shares outstanding and 235.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, RCL stock reached a trading volume of 3915119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $148.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RCL stock. On September 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for RCL shares from 115 to 137.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 58.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.16.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.11, while it was recorded at 136.20 for the last single week of trading, and 109.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Group Fundamentals:

Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

RCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 67.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royal Caribbean Group go to 27.50%.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.