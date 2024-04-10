why Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.89

Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE: JWN] closed the trading session at $19.38. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM that NORDSTROM REIMAGINES ITS NAMESAKE BRAND, INTRODUCING HIGH QUALITY, STYLE DRIVEN ESSENTIALS.

The new Nordstrom brand reflects timeless pieces with an emphasis on versatile styling, offering approachable silhouettes across Women’s and Men’s.

Nordstrom is redefining its namesake brand with a new assortment of high quality, style-driven essentials. The Nordstrom team of designers created styles that reinvent traditional silhouettes to be versatile across occasion, season and individual. Each piece has been designed with an emphasis on premium fabrics and details, ensuring comfort while being crafted to last.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.04 percent and weekly performance of -0.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 4423387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $17.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $17 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Nordstrom, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $17, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom, Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 60.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.17, while it was recorded at 18.94 for the last single week of trading, and 17.63 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nordstrom, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom, Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 153.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom, Inc. go to 6.80%.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]: Institutional Ownership

