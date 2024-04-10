why Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.00

Biosig Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: BSGM] jumped around 0.38 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.62 at the close of the session, up 30.65%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 11:35 AM that BioSig Engages Consulting Firm for Business Model Strategies.

BAIPC will work to deploy a series of solutions to transform BioSig’s future course.

Compared to the average trading volume of 416.98K shares, BSGM reached a trading volume of 21558156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSGM shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Biosig Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biosig Technologies Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 107.96.

How has BSGM stock performed recently?

Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 139.64. With this latest performance, BSGM shares gained by 161.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.22 for Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7727, while it was recorded at 0.9567 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5064 for the last 200 days.

Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Biosig Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.27.

Earnings analysis for Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biosig Technologies Inc posted -1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSGM.

Insider trade positions for Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]

The top three institutional holders of BSGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BSGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BSGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.