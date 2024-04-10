Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ARQT] loss -0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $12.49 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Arcutis as of such vesting dates.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, ARQT reached a trading volume of 3992628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $57 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $6, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on ARQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

Trading performance analysis for ARQT stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.87. With this latest performance, ARQT shares gained by 12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.97 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.21, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 6.45 for the last 200 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.08.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc posted -1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc go to 9.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]

The top three institutional holders of ARQT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ARQT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ARQT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.