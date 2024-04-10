Wall Street Analyst Initiated Fastenal Co. [FAST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fastenal Co. [NASDAQ: FAST] closed the trading session at $75.90. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Fastenal Releases 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST) is proud to announce the publication of its 2024 ESG Report. The report, which recaps Fastenal’s performance and progress in the year ending December 31, 2023, was produced with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and aligns with the ESG disclosure and reporting frameworks established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB, now part of the IFRS Foundation) and the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.18 percent and weekly performance of -0.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, FAST reached to a volume of 4194945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fastenal Co. [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $66.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Fastenal Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Fastenal Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Co. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 34.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.27.

FAST stock trade performance evaluation

Fastenal Co. [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.70 for Fastenal Co. [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.42, while it was recorded at 75.99 for the last single week of trading, and 62.84 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Co. [FAST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fastenal Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.27 and a Current Ratio set at 4.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fastenal Co. [FAST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fastenal Co. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Co. go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Co. [FAST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FAST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.