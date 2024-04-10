Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cronos Group Inc [CRON]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cronos Group Inc [NASDAQ: CRON] loss -1.11% or -0.03 points to close at $2.67 with a heavy trading volume of 4928758 shares. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Cronos Launches Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions.

The daily chart for CRON points out that the company has recorded 34.17% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, CRON reached to a volume of 4928758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cronos Group Inc [CRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $2.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for CRON stock

Cronos Group Inc [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 34.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Cronos Group Inc [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc [CRON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cronos Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.81 and a Current Ratio set at 22.54.

Cronos Group Inc [CRON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cronos Group Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc go to 45.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cronos Group Inc [CRON]

