Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Revenue clocked in at $1.81 billion, up 6.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.18%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 8:20 AM that Vornado Realty Trust Announces Famed Avra Group Will Open a New 20,000 SF Restaurant in THE PENN DISTRICT.

The restaurant, which will be located at 390 Ninth Avenue at 33rd Street, will feature a 150-seat outdoor café, and serve as the cornerstone of an extensive food and beverage program in THE PENN DISTRICT. Co-owned by Nick Tsoulos and Nick Pashalis, this marks The Avra Group’s fourth restaurant in New York City, in addition to outposts in Beverly Hills and Miami.

Over the last 12 months, VNO stock rose by 95.18%. The one-year Vornado Realty Trust stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.34. The average equity rating for VNO stock is currently 3.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.71 billion, with 190.39 million shares outstanding and 166.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, VNO stock reached a trading volume of 4305543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $25.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $31, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on VNO stock. On December 11, 2023, analysts increased their price target for VNO shares from 23 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.56.

VNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.18. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.55, while it was recorded at 28.27 for the last single week of trading, and 24.08 for the last 200 days.

VNO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vornado Realty Trust posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VNO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VNO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.