Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS] is -77.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VVOS] loss -9.08% or -0.27 points to close at $2.76 with a heavy trading volume of 5180542 shares. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 2:45 PM that Vivos Therapeutics receives approval for Medicare reimbursement for flagship Oral Medical Devices.

Vancouver, Canada –News Direct– Vivos Therapeutics.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Vivos Therapeutics CEO Kirk Huntsman joined Steve Darling from Proactive shared significant news regarding the regulatory approval for Medicare reimbursement of their oral medical devices designed for sleep apnea treatment. Huntsman emphasized the unique design of Vivos’s medical devices, which are capable of enhancing the human airway and potentially eliminating sleep apnea symptoms after a 12-month treatment period. This FDA clearance positions Vivos as the only line of oral medical devices globally that can treat severe sleep apnea.

The daily chart for VVOS points out that the company has recorded -60.36% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 131.33K shares, VVOS reached to a volume of 5180542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVOS shares is $7.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivos Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for VVOS stock

Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.61. With this latest performance, VVOS shares dropped by -42.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.01 for Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vivos Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vivos Therapeutics Inc posted -1.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVOS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]

The top three institutional holders of VVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VVOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VVOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.