Veru Inc [VERU] stock Initiated by Raymond James analyst, price target now $3

Veru Inc [NASDAQ: VERU] closed the trading session at $1.17. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Veru Announces Date of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

–2023 Form 10-K/A and Q1 2024 Form 10-Q filed today–.

–2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be June 18, 2024 –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 62.50 percent and weekly performance of 51.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 80.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 109.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, VERU reached to a volume of 6163830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Veru Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Veru Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on VERU stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VERU shares from 12 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Veru Inc [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.12. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 80.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.75 for Veru Inc [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5981, while it was recorded at 0.9568 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8501 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.79 and a Current Ratio set at 3.21.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

