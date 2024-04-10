United States Steel Corp. [X] Stock trading around $41.93 per share: What’s Next?

United States Steel Corp. [NYSE: X] jumped around 1.38 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $41.93 at the close of the session, up 3.40%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM that U. S. Steel and CarbonFree Sign Definitive Agreement to Capture Carbon Dioxide Emissions at One of the Largest North American Integrated Steel Mills.

The agreement sets in motion a project to capture emissions from U. S. Steel’s blast furnaces.

CarbonFree’s SkyCycle™ technology will capture and mineralize up to 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually at U. S. Steel’s facility in Gary, Indiana, to convert emissions into specialty-grade, carbon-neutral calcium carbonate.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, X reached a trading volume of 3941004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Steel Corp. [X]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $47.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United States Steel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-10-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $40 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corp. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.21.

How has X stock performed recently?

United States Steel Corp. [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for United States Steel Corp. [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.35, while it was recorded at 41.34 for the last single week of trading, and 36.43 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United States Steel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corp. [X]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United States Steel Corp. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corp. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corp. [X]

