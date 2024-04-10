Stifel slashes price target on Taseko Mines Ltd. [TGB] – find out why.

Taseko Mines Ltd. [AMEX: TGB] price surged by 3.27 percent to reach at $0.08.

The one-year TGB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.6. The average equity rating for TGB stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Taseko Mines Ltd. [TGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

TGB Stock Performance Analysis:

Taseko Mines Ltd. [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 45.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.46 for Taseko Mines Ltd. [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.75, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taseko Mines Ltd. Fundamentals:

Taseko Mines Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

TGB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taseko Mines Ltd. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGB.

Taseko Mines Ltd. [TGB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TGB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TGB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.