Stifel lifts Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX: USAS] gained 7.05% on the last trading session, reaching $0.28 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 6:13 PM that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Full-Year 2023 Results.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, reports consolidated financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis, Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements for the corresponding period, which have been posted on the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and on its EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, and which are also available on the Company’s website at www.americas-gold.com. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, USAS reached a trading volume of 3713821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock.

Trading performance analysis for USAS stock

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.18. With this latest performance, USAS shares gained by 9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.31 for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2265, while it was recorded at 0.2587 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2950 for the last 200 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USAS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]

