Southern Company [SO] is 0.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Southern Company [NYSE: SO] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $70.59. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 11:38 AM that Georgia Power highlights training programs and career opportunities during Lineworker Appreciation Month.

Partnership with Georgia’s technical colleges helping bring new professionals to field;Company expects to hire 170 lineworkers annually in coming years.

April is designated nationally as Lineworker Appreciation Month – a time to recognize and celebrate the thousands of lineworkers who work around the clock to keep the lights on for electric customers. This month, Georgia Power is highlighting the successful, forward-thinking collaboration between the company and Georgia’s technical colleges to recruit, train and employ the next generation of this critical workforce.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4811615 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Southern Company stands at 1.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.39%.

The market cap for SO stock reached $77.02 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 4811615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $74.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $72 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Company is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has SO stock performed recently?

Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.78, while it was recorded at 70.32 for the last single week of trading, and 69.13 for the last 200 days.

Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

Earnings analysis for Southern Company [SO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southern Company posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Company go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Southern Company [SO]

The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.