Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] gain 22.31% so far this year. What now?

Plains All American Pipeline LP [NASDAQ: PAA] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $18.53. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:45 PM that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Quarterly Distributions and Timing of First-Quarter 2024 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline LP stock has also gained 4.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAA stock has inclined by 20.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.32% and gained 22.31% year-on date.

The market cap for PAA stock reached $12.99 billion, with 701.01 million shares outstanding and 459.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 6083673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on PAA stock. On September 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PAA shares from 14 to 15.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline LP is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.17 for Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.63, while it was recorded at 18.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Plains All American Pipeline LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline LP posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline LP go to -1.70%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PAA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PAA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.