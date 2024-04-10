Piper Sandler lifts Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [NASDAQ: TSHA] jumped around 0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.96 at the close of the session, up 10.45%. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price of $2.84 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Taysha’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the option vesting in equal monthly installments over the 36 months thereafter. Vesting of the stock option is subject to such employee’s continued service to Taysha on each vesting date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, TSHA reached a trading volume of 4659718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-10-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $14 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $3, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on TSHA stock. On November 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TSHA shares from 16 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSHA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has TSHA stock performed recently?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.23. With this latest performance, TSHA shares gained by 17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 341.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.06 and a Current Ratio set at 4.06.

Earnings analysis for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSHA.

Insider trade positions for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]

The top three institutional holders of TSHA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TSHA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TSHA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.