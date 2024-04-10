Northland Capital lifts Eyenovia Inc [EYEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eyenovia Inc [NASDAQ: EYEN] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.62 at the close of the session, down -15.73%. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Eyenovia Announces Updated Strategy and Corporate Priorities to Focus on Shareholder Value Generation and Immediate Commercial Opportunities.

Company focusing on multi-billion dollar opportunity in pediatric progressive myopia represented by MicroPine, with interim analysis planned for 4Q 2024 and a potential NDA to the FDA in 2025.

Continuing to advance commercialization of Mydcombi for mydriasis and preparing to launch clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05% for post-surgical management of pain and inflammation; both represent large multi-million-dollar opportunities.

Compared to the average trading volume of 991.81K shares, EYEN reached a trading volume of 4356991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYEN shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Eyenovia Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Eyenovia Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eyenovia Inc is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Eyenovia Inc [EYEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.21. With this latest performance, EYEN shares dropped by -61.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.29 for Eyenovia Inc [EYEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5677, while it was recorded at 0.8067 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7150 for the last 200 days.

Eyenovia Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eyenovia Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYEN.

