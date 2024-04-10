Neogen Corp. [NEOG] fell -35.16% so far this year. What now?

Neogen Corp. [NASDAQ: NEOG] slipped around -1.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.04 at the close of the session, down -9.32%. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Neogen Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Results.

Revenue of $228.8 million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, NEOG reached a trading volume of 7792417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neogen Corp. [NEOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Neogen Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Neogen Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on NEOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has NEOG stock performed recently?

Neogen Corp. [NEOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.01. With this latest performance, NEOG shares dropped by -20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.38 for Neogen Corp. [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.96, while it was recorded at 14.02 for the last single week of trading, and 18.45 for the last 200 days.

Neogen Corp. [NEOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Neogen Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.66 and a Current Ratio set at 3.82.

Earnings analysis for Neogen Corp. [NEOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neogen Corp. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Neogen Corp. [NEOG]

The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NEOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NEOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.