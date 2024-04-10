Needham lifts Dynatrace Inc [DT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] gained 1.36% or 0.64 points to close at $47.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3903831 shares. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Dynatrace Expands Go-to-Market Partnership with Google Cloud.

Joint sales and marketing initiatives will accelerate the success of customers’ digital transformation.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced an expanded go-to-market (GTM) partnership with Google Cloud. Together, the two companies will enable more customers worldwide to adopt the Dynatrace® platform on Google Cloud for AI-powered analytics and automation of their cloud-native environments to achieve their digital transformation goals. The GTM motions include joint sales enablement and marketing initiatives, including customer solution workshops, marketing campaigns, and events.

The daily chart for DT points out that the company has recorded -1.24% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, DT reached to a volume of 3903831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynatrace Inc [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $63.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for DT stock

Dynatrace Inc [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.98, while it was recorded at 46.36 for the last single week of trading, and 50.42 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 13.95%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dynatrace Inc [DT]

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.