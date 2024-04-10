Maxim Group slashes price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] – find out why.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.98%. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM that BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Agreement with FDA on a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for Phase 3b Trial in ALS.

Conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it received written agreement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA), on the design for a Phase 3b trial of NurOwn® in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Over the last 12 months, BCLI stock dropped by -79.34%. The one-year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.2. The average equity rating for BCLI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.81 million, with 60.49 million shares outstanding and 56.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 962.07K shares, BCLI stock reached a trading volume of 4682534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BCLI stock. On December 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BCLI shares from 14 to 5.

BCLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.98. With this latest performance, BCLI shares gained by 76.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 242.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.64 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4316, while it was recorded at 0.6656 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7431 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Fundamentals:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

BCLI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCLI.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] Institutonal Ownership Details

