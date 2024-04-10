Market cap of Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM] reaches 4.58M – now what?

Mobile Global Esports Inc [NASDAQ: MGAM] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.22. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 5:38 PM that MOGO Collegiate Open Concludes With Over 500 Participants.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (“MOGO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MGAM), India’s leading esports organization, proudly presents the MOGO Collegiate Championship. Set against the backdrop of India’s burgeoning esports landscape the tournament is spread across five electrifying games – FC24, BGMI, Valorant, Pokémon and CODM.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The competition has currently come to an end with over 500 players participating across all games spread across 200+ universities and teams. With a staggering prize pool of Rs 3 Lakh, this championship ignites a fierce competitive spirit amongst college esports participants as they vie for glory and recognition on a national platform. As one of the pioneers in collegiate esports, MOGO understands the transformative power of gaming in shaping tomorrow’s leaders.

Mobile Global Esports Inc stock has also gained 34.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGAM stock has declined by -33.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.44% and lost -33.54% year-on date.

The market cap for MGAM stock reached $4.58 million, with 21.19 million shares outstanding and 17.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 283.76K shares, MGAM reached a trading volume of 139573373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGAM shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile Global Esports Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

MGAM stock trade performance evaluation

Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.16. With this latest performance, MGAM shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2134, while it was recorded at 0.1497 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3558 for the last 200 days.

Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mobile Global Esports Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.43 and a Current Ratio set at 8.43.

Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MGAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MGAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MGAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.