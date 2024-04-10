Market cap of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] reaches 189.96M – now what?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: EOSE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.75% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.88%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Eos Energy and Pine Gate Renewables Sign Agreement to Expand Existing Relationship.

Pine Gate Renewables commits to 500 MWh of Eos energy storage systems over the next five years.

Over the last 12 months, EOSE stock dropped by -62.05%. The one-year Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.33. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $189.96 million, with 199.13 million shares outstanding and 197.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, EOSE stock reached a trading volume of 6424200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on EOSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.60.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0339, while it was recorded at 0.9776 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8785 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Fundamentals:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.01.

EOSE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOSE.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] Institutonal Ownership Details

