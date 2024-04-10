Market cap of Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] reaches 3.89M – now what?

Blue Star Foods Corp [NASDAQ: BSFC] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.10 at the close of the session, up 13.81%. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Blue Star Foods Starts its Soft-Shell Crab Season.

Production and Distribution from its Facility in South Carolina.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, BSFC reached a trading volume of 5857783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has BSFC stock performed recently?

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -15.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1096, while it was recorded at 0.0864 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3674 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Blue Star Foods Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Earnings analysis for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Star Foods Corp posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSFC.

Insider trade positions for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]

