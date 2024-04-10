Market Analysts see Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [NASDAQ: GGAL] closed the trading session at $28.66.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.00 percent and weekly performance of 15.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 124.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 970.11K shares, GGAL reached to a volume of 3684329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGAL shares is $21.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGAL in the course of the last twelve months was 52.88.

GGAL stock trade performance evaluation

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.01. With this latest performance, GGAL shares gained by 26.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.32 for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.88, while it was recorded at 27.13 for the last single week of trading, and 17.38 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGAL.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL]: Institutional Ownership

